BRIDGTON — The duck has arrived. She was late this year and found to her surprise that the water level in Stevens Brook was too low for her ducklings to race and that there was a pandemic going on so all events had been canceled. But she landed anyway to announce the race will be a little different this year. The winners will be those who chose the ducks plucked from the water. It will be streamed live on Facebook at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.bridgtonrotaryduckrace.com or from a Rotarian at tables that pop up weekends near the Bridgton Farmers Market and Renys, the Bridgton Community Center or the Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. Each ticket is $5 or five tickets for $20. First prize winner will receive $500; second prize, $250; third prize, $100. Other prizes will also be awarded.

All proceeds from the fundraiser support local programs such as scholarships, dictionaries, veterans, community kettles and Christmas Angels.

For more information about the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club, visit https://lakeregionrotary.com/; Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/BridgtonLakeRegionRotary or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »