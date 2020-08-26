Magic_Bucks_Basketball_40898

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA first-round playoff series on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Bucks players boycotted the game in protest of racial injustice. Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently they would act.

Magic player and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

