The head of the Maine Principals’ Association’s Sports Medicine Committee said Wednesday morning that the panel is classifying soccer as a “moderate risk” sport, potentially paving way for the sport to played this fall by high schools in the state.

The announcement by Dr. William Heinz came a day ahead of a meeting of the MPA’s Interscholastic Management Committee, which will decide which sports, if any, can be played.

High school sports in Maine have been shut down since April 9, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down the spring sports season.

When asked Wednesday what factors needed to be considered to recommend that a sport be played, Dr. William Heinz, the head of the Sports Medicine Committee said it would rely on how the sports were classified.

“I think the low or moderate risk sports, those are fairly easy,” said Heinz. “We can safely say those sports can play.”

That would include golf, cross-country, volleyball and field hockey. Soccer, however, received different classifications from the National Federation of State High School Associations (moderate risk) and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (high risk) in its Community Sports guidelines.

“And my recommendation is that we follow what the National Federation of State High School Associations has put out,” said Heinz. “They based that from the CDC and the Olympic Committee. I’m willing to put soccer in the moderate category.”

Heinz said that left only football in the high risk category. The Sports Medicine Committee then went into executive session to discuss the recommendations from the individual fall sports committees. Its recommendations will factor into a proposal offered Thursday to the Sports Management Committee, which will have the final say.

Mike Burnham, the executive director of the MPA, emphasized that the Sports Medicine Committee was only making a recommendation, “not a decision to move forward.”

Also on Wednesday morning, the chair of the MPA’s Football Committee recommended that “both 8-man and 11-man football be offered in the fall.”

Fred Lower, the athletic director at Hampden Academy and the chair of the MPA’s Football Committee, said football can be played safely. He presented new safety guidelines established by the Football Committee that included a three-week preseason to help the players and coaches become acclimated to playing under new COVID-19 restrictions.

Lower said the fact that many states, which have higher COVID-19 infection rates than Maine, have returned to playing high school football shows that Maine should be able to do it as well.

“We understand that the big hurdle is the close contact in football, your interior line play and tackling,” said Lower. “A lot of the data we were hearing is that there is a window to be infected, about 15 minutes of close contact. We broke down a game. Most plays are about five to seven seconds long … A team averages about 80 plays a game. So if you’re engaged for seven seconds, over 80 plays, that’s less than 10 minutes of total contact.

“Two-thirds of the states going back to full contact. That’s why we decided to move forward. The (COVID-19) numbers are low in our state. We can do it.”

Lower said a key component is adding the third week to the preseason. Not only would it allow the players, who have not been able to work out together all summer, to get in shape, but it gives the MPA “three weeks to evaluate where we’re at.”

Among the recommendations for all sports is that face masks would be worn on the sidelines or as the athletes approach the field – but not during competition. Coaches and sideline personnel would also be required to wear face masks. Regional schedules will be used in all sports.

This story will be updated.

