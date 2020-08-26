YARMOUTH — The following area students have attained honor roll status for the second semester at North Yarmouth Academy:

Highest honors

Grade five: Ellie Sahlman of Pownal.

Grade six: Nathan Geary of Gray.

Grade seven: Celeste Merrill of Pownal, Caitlin Michaelis of Auburn and Genevieve Vaillancourt of Lewiston.

Grade eight: EmaRae Ackerly of Topsham, Gabi Muehle of Gray and Hayden Wienckowski of Bowdoin.

Grade nine: Jenessa Blanc of Bowdoin and Emma Gagnon of Auburn.

Grade 12: Benjamin Frank of Pownal, Py Morin of Pownal and Serena Mower of Auburn.

High honors

Grade five: Nathan McGillicuddy of Lisbon and William Michaelis of Auburn.

Grade six: Eva Cusano of Topsham and William Emmons of Durham.

Grade seven: Timothy Taylor of Raymond.

Grade eight: Ella Lemieux of Topsham.

Grade nine: Jonah Donnelly of Raymond, Katherine Gross of Topsham and Nadia Rosenberg of Topsham.

Grade 10: Owen Frank of Pownal and Lauren Powers of Turner.

Grade 11: Taylor Hemenway of Sabattus, Reese Merritt of Raymond, Naomi Reischmann of Pownal and Derek Wolverton of Lewiston.

Grade 12: Kathryn Blanc of Bowdoin, Jack Bontatibus of Topsham and Maya Davis of New Gloucester.

Honors

Grade eight: Finlay Gepfert of Topsham.

Grade 10: Madeleine Vaillancourt of Lewiston and Logan Welch of Auburn.

Grade 12: Emily Beisel-Bolen of Raymond, Caroline Gepfert of Topsham, Samantha Levasseur of Auburn and Pierce Manchester of Raymond.

