YARMOUTH — The following area students have attained honor roll status for the second semester at North Yarmouth Academy:
Highest honors
Grade five: Ellie Sahlman of Pownal.
Grade six: Nathan Geary of Gray.
Grade seven: Celeste Merrill of Pownal, Caitlin Michaelis of Auburn and Genevieve Vaillancourt of Lewiston.
Grade eight: EmaRae Ackerly of Topsham, Gabi Muehle of Gray and Hayden Wienckowski of Bowdoin.
Grade nine: Jenessa Blanc of Bowdoin and Emma Gagnon of Auburn.
Grade 12: Benjamin Frank of Pownal, Py Morin of Pownal and Serena Mower of Auburn.
High honors
Grade five: Nathan McGillicuddy of Lisbon and William Michaelis of Auburn.
Grade six: Eva Cusano of Topsham and William Emmons of Durham.
Grade seven: Timothy Taylor of Raymond.
Grade eight: Ella Lemieux of Topsham.
Grade nine: Jonah Donnelly of Raymond, Katherine Gross of Topsham and Nadia Rosenberg of Topsham.
Grade 10: Owen Frank of Pownal and Lauren Powers of Turner.
Grade 11: Taylor Hemenway of Sabattus, Reese Merritt of Raymond, Naomi Reischmann of Pownal and Derek Wolverton of Lewiston.
Grade 12: Kathryn Blanc of Bowdoin, Jack Bontatibus of Topsham and Maya Davis of New Gloucester.
Honors
Grade eight: Finlay Gepfert of Topsham.
Grade 10: Madeleine Vaillancourt of Lewiston and Logan Welch of Auburn.
Grade 12: Emily Beisel-Bolen of Raymond, Caroline Gepfert of Topsham, Samantha Levasseur of Auburn and Pierce Manchester of Raymond.
