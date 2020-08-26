An unidentified worker from J & S Construction of Auburn repairs the roof of the historic Center Meeting House on Route 26 on Oxford on Wednesday afternoon. It was built in 1830 and served as a meeting house for religious groups as well as town meetings. The town owns the property. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

feature, Oxford Maine
