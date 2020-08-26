Charges

Lewiston

• Randy Renaud, 42, of Route 1, Wiscasset, on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening, midnight Wednesday at 855 Lisbon St.

• Tamara Bullock, 37, of 50 Barbeau Drive, Brunswick, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:50 a.m. Wednesday at 189 Bartlett St.

• Joanna Sherrer, 40, of 32 Richard St., Greene, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 3 a.m. Wednesday at 125 Pine St.

• Mustaf Abdille, 33, of 55 Tall Pines Drive, on charges of assault and violating bail, 5:36 p.m. Wednesday at The Big Apple, Main Street.

Androscoggin County

• Melissa Ayers, 40, of 33 Jordan Road, Mechanic Falls, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 10:06 p.m. Tuesday on Brown Road, Mechanic Falls.

• Laura Rideout, 45, of 26 Knox St., Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12:54 p.m. Wednesday on Rideout Avenue.

• Andrew Breton, 26, of 386 Allen Pond Road, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving after having been declared a habitual offender and failure to report an accident, 6:26 p.m. Wednesday at the Androscoggin County Jail, Auburn.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: