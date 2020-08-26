An awards ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, out of doors near the Community Art Project display in the alley between the RFA Lakeside Theater and Blue Flame. The rain date is set for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30. Voting will close at noon on Friday, Aug. 28.

The RFA will award a first-place award – a cash prize and ribbon – to the pieces that earned the most votes in three categories, “Happiest,” “Best Overall,” and “TOIWBIIC” (The One I Would Buy If I Could). The public is invited to show appreciation for the artists and their creations. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.

