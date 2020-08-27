WOODSTOCK — Resident Tom Dennison was at the Tuesday, Aug. 18 meeting of the Woodstock Board of Selectmen to continue discussion of ATV usage on the Harbor Road.

Dennison said he was happy that resident Albert Silver had installed speed limit signs on both sides of the road, and also said there has been less problems with ATV’s following the rules. Dennison reported that most riders are staying on the right side of the road and are following the speed limit, but that there has still been problems with ATV traffic late at night. He cited noise as one of the main issues.

Silver, who was also present at the meeting, said he saw two riders disobeying the rules and spoke to them personally. Silver also said that a deputy from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department spoke to the riders. Silver acknowledged that there are no rules regarding operating hours in Maine, and that most club riders are good about following rules. He noted that individual riders are usually the problem.

In other news, Town Manager Vern Maxfield said that paving projects this year will include Koskela Road, Lakeside Drive and Alpine Shores. According to the minutes, “Northeast Paving will put 1 inch of pavement on the entire Koskela Road from Perkins Valley Road to the end of Koskela Road for $86.00 per ton estimated at $91, 590.00. Pine Tree Paving will pave Alpine at $39,183.06 and Lakeside, from Rt. 26 to the railroad tracks at $18,433.41.”

Maxfield said he planned to contact O’Connors in Augusta to inquire about purchasing a plow truck. Residents approved the purchase at their annual town meeting in June.

The town got three cost estimates from Calderwood Engineering for possible repairs to the Bacon Bridge on Old County Road. Selectmen said they would review the bids for their next meeting in September.

Maxfield said he met with Bethel Planning Assistant Sarah Tucker and discussed having her speak to selectmen about how Bethel created their marijuana ordinances. Maxfield thinks Tucker could help point Woodstock in the right direction on how to start with their marijuana ordinances.

Selectman Ron Deegan said he has started work on a request for proposal (RFP) for constructing a ball field on playground property. This comes after residents voted in June to have the smaller ball field off Route 26 relocated to the vacant lot behind the beach playground on Trail’s End Road.

Vern will begin making plans for a Thank-You Reception for Marcel Polak to honor his 30 years as a School Board Director from Woodstock. It will tentatively be held the second week of September.

