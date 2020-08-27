Parents have always envisioned a better life for their children, but in today’s political correctness culture, what does their future look like? One of fear that every word and action must be scrutinized so as not to offend.

College campuses used to be a place where ideas were born, yet today a student’s speech can be restricted and limited to certain areas.

People’s right to freedom of speech is being attacked.

We need to go back to people talking to each other and respectfully sharing different ideas and opinions.

We need champions in Augusta who will defend freedom of speech. Laurel Libby understands that diversity of backgrounds and perspective will result in true progress and will work to protect people’s rights and freedom as defined in the Constitution.

I will support Laurel Libby for state representative and will vote for her as my voice in Augusta.

Bernice Fraser, Minot