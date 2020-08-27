Union

SCHENECTADY, NY — Shizhe Li, of Bethel, ME, was named to the 2020 Dean’s List at Union College.

Li is a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in Economics and Mathematics. Comprised annually, the Union College Dean’s List honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.

