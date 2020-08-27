Have you ever met someone for the first time and felt an immediate connection? This is how you will feel when you meet Bessie.
When you meet Bessie you will feel like you are meeting an old friend. Bessie enjoys being with people. She likes to snuggle and have her head rubbed.
The cold weather is approaching quickly. This is the perfect time to get a lap warmer. Not only will Bessie keep you warm, she will also be great company.
Bessie is two years old. She is an old soul in a young, feline body that will make you wonder if perhaps you have met in another life time.
Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.
Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.
Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.
For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.
