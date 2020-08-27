AUBURN — Dr. Tyler Gagnon is joining Mount Auburn Dental and will work with Dr. Jim Helmkamp treating patients in all aspects of dental care.

Gagnon grew up in Sabattus and graduated from Oak Hill High School, Class of 2010. He earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences from the University of Southern Maine after which he earned his doctorate of dental medicine from the College of Dental Medicine at the University of New England. Gagnon is a member of the Maine Dental Association and the American Dental Association.

