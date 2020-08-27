GARDINER — The Early Evening Show, Mike Miclon’s spoof of a late-night talk show, has been presented at Johnson Hall with no audience since March. On Saturday, Sept. 5, the show will be broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. from the third-floor historic theater and will have 50 seats available for a live audience. Social distancing and masks on entry and exit will be required.

Audience members will be able to watch the show from the comfort and safety of their own homes but will still be able to interact with the show through Facebook and text messaging throughout the evening.

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link. Each unique link will be sent out through email on the day of the show to ticket holders. Each ticket purchased covers a household.

The Early Evening Show, created in Buckfield’s Oddfellow Theater in 1998, is the longest-running live variety show in Maine and, for the first time in its history, will be on the air. The Bangor Daily News called the show “a seamless, hilarious production” and CBS Sunday Morning called it “must-see reality.”

The show comes complete with a band, guest interviews, improv commercials and big finales and a guest spot from the Buckfield Department of Tourism. The evening will be filled with hilarious comedy, incredible music and wild improvisations. Featuring physical comedian, Jason Tardy, dynamic folk-duo, Oren Robinson & April Reed-Cox (AKA The Early Evening Show Orchestra), Cirque du Soleil performer, Steve Ragatz, mad jugglers, Shane & Collin Miclon, Fritz Grobe of Diet Coke and Mento’s fame, and the host, funny man Mike Miclon.

Due to COVID-19, Johnson Hall has had to cancel all performances through early May at the theater and all the performers in the show have had their performances canceled around the world. This show is an opportunity for art and theater lovers to not only support Johnson Hall but the artists as well. Mike Miclon, Johnson Hall’s executive/artistic director and the host of the show, said, “We are so excited to safely welcome a small audience back into our theater. It has been way too long!”

Audience members attending the show will enter the theater, at 280 Water St., on the Mechanic Street entrance. Masks will be required on entry and exit. Tickets are available through the Johnson Hall website at https://www.johnsonhall.org/event/internet-streaming-early-evening-show-september-5th/. For more information, contact Pam Rideout at [email protected]

