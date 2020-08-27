• Tara D. Mitsiopoulos, 45, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Aug. 24 in Wilton, $400 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Sharon E. Doiron, 44, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 24 in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Ryan M. Nuzzo, 32, Farmington, violation condition of release, Aug. 25 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Iaian M. Stross Perham, 38, Farmington, operating under the influence, Aug. 26 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael J. Mosher, 22, Eustis, violation condition of release, domestic violence assault, Aug. 26 in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Owen J. Powers, 44, East Millinocket, warrant failure to appear, Aug. 26 in New Sharon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

