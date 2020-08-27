• Tara D. Mitsiopoulos, 45, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Aug. 24 in Wilton, $400 bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Sharon E. Doiron, 44, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 24 in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Ryan M. Nuzzo, 32, Farmington, violation condition of release, Aug. 25 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Iaian M. Stross Perham, 38, Farmington, operating under the influence, Aug. 26 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Michael J. Mosher, 22, Eustis, violation condition of release, domestic violence assault, Aug. 26 in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Owen J. Powers, 44, East Millinocket, warrant failure to appear, Aug. 26 in New Sharon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
Livermore Falls voters to consider using $100,000 from surplus to offset tax rate
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Man accused of killing Natasha Morgan in a Lewiston driveway has violent history
-
Maine
State pulls health license of Millinocket inn that saw COVID-19 outbreak
-
Bliss Thru Shopping
Bringing the home school, remote office zhuzh
-
College
College football notebook: Nebraska players file lawsuit to restore Big Ten football