FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition announces its upcoming schedule of free Mobile Health Unit events in which a variety of health screenings and education will be offered. Screenings include blood pressure and cholesterol checks and body composition analysis.

Community members who would like to receive a health screening and or an acute medical visit with a clinician (if uninsured or underinsured), must schedule an appointment time in advance by calling 207-779-2750. Walk-ins will be accommodated based on time availability.

The September schedule is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m.-noon at Bass Park in Wilton.

Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.at Bass Park in Wilton.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m.-noon at Walmart in Farmington.

Thursday, Sept. 10 from 1-4 p.m. at Dollar General in Livermore Falls.

Monday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.at the Hope Harvest Garden, next to the Stanley Health Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus.

Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m.-noon at Edmunds Market in Phillips.

Wednesday, Sept.16 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Eustis Town Office in Eustis.

Thursday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-noon at Walmart in Farmington.

Monday, Sept. 21 from 4-6:30 p.m.at the Hope Harvest Garden, next to Stanley Health Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m.-noon at Walmart in Farmington.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at IGA in Rangeley.

Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m.-noon at Food City in Wilton.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance to help cover these costs. Information offered includes COVID-19, cancer and substance use prevention; nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and tobacco recovery support. Free fresh produce will be distributed when available, while supplies last.

HCC staff and clinicians will meet with individuals outside of the Mobile Health Unit under a tent. All individuals attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

To schedule an appointment or for more information contact Janis Walker at 207-779-2750 or email [email protected]

