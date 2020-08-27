We are in a time in this country when good leadership is essential for democracy to survive. Fortunately, the people of Congressional District 2 have a congressperson — Jared Golden — who exhibits such leadership by being courageous, pragmatic and independent in his actions. Like his recent response to the COVID-19 pandemic, recommending doubling federal funding for “real” small businesses, such as are found in Maine, dedicating resources for rural health care facilities and workers, important to rural Mainers, and extending needed unemployment insurance through the end of this crisis.

I have known Golden for more than 10 years and have experienced, firsthand, his commitment to representing his constituents, primarily Maine families and small businesses; not party, not corporations, not dark money.

It is that type of leadership that is needed at this critical time.

I hope others will join me in letting truth prevail over lies by reelecting Jared Golden to Congress.

Jim Lysen, Lewiston