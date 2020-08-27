We are in a time in this country when good leadership is essential for democracy to survive. Fortunately, the people of Congressional District 2 have a congressperson — Jared Golden — who exhibits such leadership by being courageous, pragmatic and independent in his actions. Like his recent response to the COVID-19 pandemic, recommending doubling federal funding for “real” small businesses, such as are found in Maine, dedicating resources for rural health care facilities and workers, important to rural Mainers, and extending needed unemployment insurance through the end of this crisis.
I have known Golden for more than 10 years and have experienced, firsthand, his commitment to representing his constituents, primarily Maine families and small businesses; not party, not corporations, not dark money.
It is that type of leadership that is needed at this critical time.
I hope others will join me in letting truth prevail over lies by reelecting Jared Golden to Congress.
Jim Lysen, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Accused killer arrested in Mississippi
-
Boston Celtics
Tone of Raptors-Celtics matchup changes amid social unrest
-
New England Patriots
Cam Newton slowly making his way into Patriots’ culture
-
Sports
NFL players concerned, “sick and tired” of racial injustice
-
Boston Red Sox
Tellez hits two homers as Blue Jays rout Red Sox, 9-1