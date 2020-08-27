Maine reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but no additional deaths.

Three cases were subtracted from previous daily reports – most likely due to probable cases turning into negative cases – so Thursday’s net gain in positive cases was 25.

Overall, 4,014 Mainers have fallen ill with COVID-19, with 132 deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will address the media at 2 p.m.

Also on Thursday, Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories, which has a lab and manufacturing plants in Scarborough and Westbrook, announced a new $5, 15-minute antigen test that was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Abbott plans to hire 1,200 employees in Westbrook to produce the test, called BinaxNOW. Production will start in September, ramping up to 50 million tests per month in October.

Meanwhile, the state continues to investigate an outbreak stemming from a wedding reception on Aug. 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, which has been linked to at least 85 cases and two other outbreaks. Of those, 32 cases were primary cases, meaning people who were at the wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn. That’s roughly half of the 65 people in attendance, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The rest are considered secondary and tertiary cases.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read our complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

« Previous

Next »

filed under: