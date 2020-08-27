DURHAM – Shirly True McKenney Jr. passed away on August 18, 2020 at Marshwood Nursing Home after a short illness, a lifelong resident of Durham.He was born on Sept. 19, 1926. He was the son of Elfrieda Kennedy McKenney and Shirly True McKenney.”Mac” worked for many years at Pineland Center in Pownal as a dorm supervisor. Prior to that he worked at the Worumbo mill in Lisbon Falls. He graduated from Crosman Corner School in Durham and attented Lisbon Falls High School.”Mac” was predeceased by his parents; his brother Richard; and foster son Robert Stanley.There will be no funeral service in keeping with “Mac’s” wishes. A private burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Durham.

