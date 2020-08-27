Platinum Maddox returns to play outside from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The energetic, acoustic duo plays songs from the 60s to today. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus. Submitted photo

Platinum Maddox returns to play outside from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The energetic, acoustic duo plays songs from the 60s to today. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

