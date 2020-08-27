Charges
Lewiston
• Trevor Wordell, 32, of 59 Old Greene Road, on a charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, 9 p.m. Wednesday on Sabattus Street.
• Orion Taylor, 21, of 1056 Lisbon St., on a charge of domestic assault, 11:23 a.m. Thursday at that address.
Auburn
• Leonard Bouchard, 45, of 247 Bates St., Lewiston, on a charge of theft, Thursday morning at Moulton Park.
