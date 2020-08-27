WASHINGTON, DC — As part of its ongoing effort to ensure that voters and election officials have the information they need to successfully use the U.S. Mail to vote in the November general elections, the U.S. Postal Service has launched a new Election Mail website. The website, which provides clear and concise information about voting by mail, is available 24/7 by going to: usps.com/votinginfo.

The Postal Service recognizes that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options in the upcoming elections and that there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail. In response, the Postal Service has updated its website to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success.

For domestic voters, the website provides direct links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific resources. For overseas and military voters, the new site provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.

The site also highlights what the Postal Service views as the most critical information for voters who opt to vote through the U.S. Mail: that, in requesting or casting a mail-in ballot, they not only must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements, but also should start the process early. To allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, the Postal Service strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date. The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials. Voters should contact their local election officials for further information about deadlines and other requirements.

In addition, the site provides resources to state and local election officials as part of the Postal Service’s ongoing efforts to partner with such officials to make the elections a success. The site guides election officials in contacting Postal Service personnel to discuss how they can design their mailings in a manner that comports with postal regulations, improves mail piece visibility and ensures efficient processing as well as timely delivery. The site also provides links to information, such as the official 2020 Official Election Mail Kit (Kit 600) and the State and Local Election Officials User’s Guide (Publication 632), both of which were distributed to 11,500 election officials earlier this year.

The U.S. Postal Service remains fully committed to fulfilling its role in the electoral process when policymakers choose to use our services in administering elections. The Postal Service can fully handle and deliver the anticipated increase in Election Mail volume and is continuing to coordinate with state and local election officials through November. Election officials and voters are being asked to be mindful of the Postal Service’s established delivery standards and consider how the mail actually works, so that voters have adequate time to request, receive, complete and send their mail-in ballots. The Postal Service will continue to do everything in its power to efficiently handle and deliver Election Mail, including ballots, in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that have been relied upon for years.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: