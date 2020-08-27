LEWISTON — Dr. Susan Pinette will give an online presentation on Franco-American writers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, hosted by Lewiston Public Library. The free, public program will take place live via Zoom. In conjunction with the Maine Humanities Council as part of their World in Your Library series, the program will explore the work of Franco American authors such as Jack Kerouac, Grace Metalious and David Plante.

Pinette was born and raised in Maine and is a professor of modern languages and literatures and director of Franco American programs at the University of Maine. She received her doctorate in French at the University of California, Irvine. Her research examines contemporary Franco American literature, where she shows its significance to the broader arenas of North American Francophone communities and American studies.

Attendance for the online event is free, but advance registration is required as space is limited. For more information and to register, contact the library at [email protected] or 207-513-3135.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: