Thursday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed as another statement in the fight against racial injustice.
The game was scheduled to start at about 6:35 p.m. Thirty minutes before, the Red Sox’s Twitter account announced the game would be postponed and posted a joint statement from the two teams.
“The continued police brutality and social inequity demand immediate attention and focus from all of us — not only Black Americans and Canadians,” the joint statement said.
Tonight’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/K5YqRm9SCF
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 27, 2020
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Oxford Hills
Buckfield voters reject most requests for equipment
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Natasha Natalie Morgan
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Wilfred A. "Fo Fo" Laverdiere
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Bradley J. Jackson
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Raymond “Tiny” Carlton