Thursday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed as another statement in the fight against racial injustice.

The game was scheduled to start at about 6:35 p.m. Thirty minutes before, the Red Sox’s Twitter account announced the game would be postponed and posted a joint statement from the two teams.

“The continued police brutality and social inequity demand immediate attention and focus from all of us — not only Black Americans and Canadians,” the joint statement said.

Tonight’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/K5YqRm9SCF — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 27, 2020

