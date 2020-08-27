Bettyann Sheats is a small business owner, a veteran, a community volunteer, chairperson of the Auburn Lewiston Airport, and she serves in the Maine Legislature, representing Minot and part of Auburn in House District 64. As the saying goes, if you want to get something done, ask a busy person.

I have known Sheats for a number of years now and have always been impressed by her work ethic and calm, nonpartisan outlook. For example, as she wrote in a column last year in the Bangor Daily News, she supported the bipartisan balanced budget that added $20 million to the state’s rainy day fund and, this year, supported the bipartisan supplemental budget that added another $17.4 million.

Experienced and thoughtful legislators such as Sheats will be needed to confront the economic strain on Maine from the current pandemic.

I hope others will join me in voting for Bettyann Sheats on Nov. 3.

Renee Cote, Auburn