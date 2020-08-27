Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond
AUTO RACING
10 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Seattle at San Diego (4 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
NESN — Boston vs. Toronto, at Buffalo
FOX — Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN, NBCSB — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
12 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT at LG

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles