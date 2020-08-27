Thursday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond

AUTO RACING

10 p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Seattle at San Diego (4 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

NESN — Boston vs. Toronto, at Buffalo

FOX — Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN, NBCSB — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

12 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — KT at LG

