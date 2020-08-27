Maine health officials on Thursday announced that they have suspended the health license of the Big Moose Inn, the site of a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from an Aug. 7 wedding reception.

Jeanne Lambrew, health and human services commissioner, said that a “return site visit” to the Big Moose Inn by health officials revealed continued deficiencies.

“There are deadly consequences associated with uncontrolled gatherings,” Lambrew said. So far, 87 people who attended the wedding or were secondary or tertiary contacts of wedding attendees have fallen ill from COVID-19, including one death. The outbreak has extended to the York County Jail and a nursing home in Madison.

“We have suspended the license for the Big Moose Inn,” Lambrew said. “We are working with the Big Moose Inn to bring them into compliance. The goal of all of our enforcement tools is less about punishment and more about prevention.”

The Big Moose Inn was originally cited for allowing a gathering indoors larger than 50 people, as about 65 people attended the reception. There was also minimal mask-wearing, according to the Maine CDC.

This story will be updated.

