BRISTOL, Rhode Island — The following local residents were among the students who received their degrees in May from Roger Williams University as part of the class of 2020:

Austin Smith of Greene, MS in Criminal Justice 4 + 1 Program.

James Theriault of Winthrop, MS/JD in cybersecurity.

BOSTON — Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences announces that Alyssa Burke of Gray has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester. The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

Burke is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in premedical and health studies (physician assistant studies). She is due to graduate from the Boston campus in 2023.

