BIDDEFORD — Maine Community Bank, with its Biddeford Savings and Mechanics Savings divisions, has created a charitable foundation to unite and support the communities they serve.

The Biddeford and Mechanics Savings Charitable Foundation’s mission is to help individuals and families in the bank’s local communities meet their basic needs and achieve financial empowerment.

Its two immediate goals: Provide support to families and individuals in our communities who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and help the next generation overcome issues of inequality and build unity across lines of differences in our communities.

In one of the foundation’s first two donations, it gave $5,000 to Tree Street Youth Center in Lewiston to support its work with youth in diverse populations.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: