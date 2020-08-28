LEWISTON — Bikers everywhere are invited to join Cruisin’ for a Cure, a motorcycle ride to support the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Sept. 19. Funds will support pediatric cancer research.

The event will begin at L-A Harley-Davidson, 839 Main St. Registration will start at 9 a.m., and the poker run will begin at 10. The last stop on the run will be at The Pit Bar & Grill Bar & Grill, 838 Lisbon St., where there will be food, drinks and prizes.

The donation to participate is $25 a poker hand for solo riders or $35 a poker hand for two up. Register or donate online at https://bit.ly/CruisinForACure2020.

