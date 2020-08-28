Dinner, auction

FAYETTE — On August 29, Friends of Starling Halls will be cooking up take out Smoked Pork Rib Dinner with all the fixings, a Silent Auction and a Live Auction at the Fayette Fire Station, 2475 Main Street. Chase Morrill from Maine Cabin Masters will be there around 4:30 p.m., or so for pictures and is bringing some Cabin Masters items for the auction. The schedule of events is: Silent Auction – 2-4 p.m.; Take out Smoked Pork Rib Dinner – 4-5 p.m., $8 adults. There will also be hot dogs and hamburgers, water, iced tea & lemonade (in cans). Please bring chairs to eat at the fire hall. The Live Auction time is 5-7:30 p.m.

Recorded Services

WILTON — First Congregational Church of Wilton has been posting videos on its Facebook page, https://w2pcms.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=19281517&action=edit, for the Sundays when services aren’t being held. There are two services recorded from August and videos for Sept. 6 and 20 will also be posted. The videos can be watched at any time.

4-H



REGION — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Maine Cooperative Extension created a virtual exhibit hall for Maine 4-H members in lieu of traditional exhibits normally shown during fair season. UMaine Extension 4-H members from across the state have entered over 180 projects to this inaugural Maine State Virtual Fair, ranging from art to building models, animal science, sewing, agriculture and more. Each exhibit represents projects completed and skills gained by 4-H members over the past program year. The virtual exhibit hall will be open for public viewing through Sept. 15. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kristy Ouellette, 207.581.8202; [email protected]

Gospel Concert

LIVERMORE — Randy and Holly Sadler Gospel Concert at North Livermore Baptist Church on Saturday September 12, at 3 p.m. Contact information northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; email: [email protected]

Cruisin’ for Cure

REGION — Bikers everywhere are invited to join Cruisin’ for a Cure, a motorcycle ride to support the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Sept. 19. Funds raised will support pediatric cancer research. The event begins at L-A Harley-Davidson, 839 Main St., Lewiston, Maine. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the poker run will begin sharply at 10 a.m. The last stop on the run will be at The Pit Bar & Grill Bar & Grill, 838 Lisbon St., Lewiston, Maine, where there will be great food, drinks, prizes and more. All bikers are welcome! The donation to participate is $25 per poker hand for solo riders or $35 per poker hand for 2 up. The first 50 people to sign up will get a free poker hand at the event. Register or donate online at https://bit.ly/CruisinForACure2020.

Film festival

FARMINGTON — The Outdoor Heritage Museum will host an International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsored by Skowhegan Savings on Sunday Sept. 6 (Labor Day Weekend) at 7:30 p.m., at the Narrow Gauge Drive In Cinema, in Farmington. Tickets are $15 per carload, and the drive-in has a capacity of 55 cars. Tickets available online now at: https://www.showclix.com/event/if42020farmingtonme. If not sold out online, tickets will be $20 per carload or $10 for a single driver at the gate

