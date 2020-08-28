BRUNSWICK — A Maine Street restaurant had to evacuate and close its doors Friday after a truck hit a low hanging power line.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a truck owned by Iron Mountain Information Management snagged the lines near the rear of Joshua’s Restaurant and Tavern at 123 Maine St. The truck was driven by 62-year-old Bryan Chase of Hollis, according to police.

Chase was driving through the nearby rear parking lot of UPS and the Camden National Bank when the truck hit teh low hanging wire and snapping the top of an adjacent utility pole. The truck then pulled the power service from the side of Joshua’s Restaurant and Tavern.

A live power line fell on top of the truck, as well as an unoccupied UPS truck, as well as the sunshade of Joshua’s Restaurant and Tavern, police stated.

No one was hurt and no patrons were near the sunshade at the time of the collision. The restaurant was evacuated until Central Maine Power Co. arrived to cut power to and remove the line.

The area was blocked off for about 40 hours, according to police.

Joshua’s Restaurant and Tavern reported on its Facebook page Friday that the establishment was closed for the day.

The accident happened at nearly the same time CMP was restoring power after a similar situation in Bowdoinham. Just before 10 a.m. a tractor-trailer truck snagged low-hanging wires on lower Main Street, pulling down a utility pole. Power was out for an hour for 1,165 CMP customers in Bowdoinham and Topsham.

