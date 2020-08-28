Charity golf tournament Sept. 1 in Mexico

MEXICO — The 18th annual Franklin Savings Bank, River Valley Chamber/River Valley Rotary Charity Golf Tournament will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Oakdale Country Club. Tee times start at 8 a.m.

A full slate of 16 teams of four will play through the 9-hole course twice during the all-day event for a chance to win $20,000.