Charity golf tournament Sept. 1 in Mexico
MEXICO — The 18th annual Franklin Savings Bank, River Valley Chamber/River Valley Rotary Charity Golf Tournament will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Oakdale Country Club. Tee times start at 8 a.m.
A full slate of 16 teams of four will play through the 9-hole course twice during the all-day event for a chance to win $20,000.
