Jen Blastow is running for House District 72, representing Mechanic Falls, Otisfield and Oxford.
A native Mainer who has lived in Otisfield for 25 years, Blastow is a nurse practitioner, mother of two, spouse, marathoner and active community member. She demonstrates lots of energy and now wants to continue within the communities. Her professional health care career has heightened her concern for the future of health care. Her outdoor time running/training deeply grounds her with the environment. In order to compete and complete a marathon (she has successfully run more than 25), one must organize and balance considerable issues daily, simply to find training times.
Family is important for her. They travel, hike and kayak together.
I want her as a representative to bring her energy, enthusiasm, her commitment and concern for science, education and the environment to the forefront.
I hope others will join me in support of Jennifer Blastow in November.
Donald Verrill, Otisfield
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Oxford Hills
Buckfield voters reject most requests for equipment
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Natasha Natalie Morgan
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Wilfred A. "Fo Fo" Laverdiere
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Bradley J. Jackson
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Raymond “Tiny” Carlton