Jen Blastow is running for House District 72, representing Mechanic Falls, Otisfield and Oxford.

A native Mainer who has lived in Otisfield for 25 years, Blastow is a nurse practitioner, mother of two, spouse, marathoner and active community member. She demonstrates lots of energy and now wants to continue within the communities. Her professional health care career has heightened her concern for the future of health care. Her outdoor time running/training deeply grounds her with the environment. In order to compete and complete a marathon (she has successfully run more than 25), one must organize and balance considerable issues daily, simply to find training times.

Family is important for her. They travel, hike and kayak together.

I want her as a representative to bring her energy, enthusiasm, her commitment and concern for science, education and the environment to the forefront.

I hope others will join me in support of Jennifer Blastow in November.

Donald Verrill, Otisfield