FARMINGTON — Despite the ongoing pandemic, St. Joseph Parish in Farmington and St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay will once again highlight the beauty and grace of rural life by holding the Farm to Table Supper 2020 beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, overlooking Clearwater Lake in Farmington. Per usual, the multiple course dinner will feature delicious food from more than 10 local farms.

Attending this year is Bishop Robert Deeley, who will celebrate a special Mass preceding the supper at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 133 Middle St., Farmington.

Tickets to the supper are $40. Organizers pay local growers a fair price for their hard-earned produce and products and the event is a fundraiser for the crucial parish social ministry efforts in Farmington and Jay.

To purchase tickets, visit https://stjoefarmington.weshareonline.org or call 207-897-2173, extension 1201. The deadline to register is Sept. 9.

For the latest updates on the event, visit the St. Joseph Parish Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stjoesparish.