FARMINGTON — The 2020 tax rate was determined Wednesday, August 26.

“The new tax rate is $19.70, down from $19.98 last year. It’s a little bit of a savings for folks,” Town Manager Richard Davis said by phone Wednesday.

The 2020 tax rate wasn’t available Tuesday night after selectmen chose a different 2020 tax rate scenario than those proposed by the town’s assessor, John E. O’Donnell & Associates, Inc.

The assessor recommended appropriating $100,000 for the Downtown Tax-Increment Financing (TIF) account and $64,008 for overlay, which would have resulted in a tax rate of $19.85 per $1,000 valuation.

Another option, appropriating $100,000 for the Downtown Tax-Increment Financing account and $40,139 for overlay, would have made the tax rate $19.80 per $1,000 valuation.

The board voted 3-1 to appropriate $50,000 for the Downtown Tax-Increment Financing account and $40,139 for overlay. Selectmen Joshua Bell, Scott Landry and Chairman Matthew Smith were in favor while selectman Michael Fogg was opposed. Selectman Stephan Bunker was absent.

The first option would have added just under $25,000 more to the overlay account than in 2019, Town Manager Richard Davis said.

“One large taxpayer comes in regularly to seek an abatement. I learned of another property today that was over-assessed, may come in for an abatement,” Davis said. “It’s good to be prepared. It may not happen. The other rationale in keeping the overlay like that is in case we need to beef up our surplus next year to try to keep the mil rate stable.”

Adding to the mil rate at this time, with talk about people not being able to pay their taxes was questioned by Bell.

Reducing the amount for the TIF was suggested by Bell as no projects are currently planned.

“I wouldn’t have a firm number tonight (for the tax rate), would have to go on the basis of whatever that would end up being,” Davis said. “We’re hoping to commit taxes Thursday.”

“I’d like to keep the overlay about the same as what it was,” Bell said.

“I have complete faith in our assessor. He’s put a lot of time and effort into this, trying to prepare the town as best he can, preparing ourselves so when the revaluation comes we’re ready,” Fogg said. “I can’t come up with a good reason not to support what he has proposed.”

“The goal is to keep the mil rate stable,” Davis said.

Putting no money in the TIF account and $65,683 in overlay would have given a tax rate of $19.65 per $1,000 valuation.

The $19.70 rate for 2020 will save taxpayers 28 cents per $1,000 in valuation compared with the 2019 rate.

Last year, the board approved a tax rate of $19.98 per $1,000 valuation. That rate was 41 cents more than 2018 and 4 cents more than 2017.

In other business, the board was introduced to Police Officer Riley Dowe, the department’s newest hire.

Dowe said he was from South China and went to Cony High School.

“I went to Central Maine Community College, studied criminal justice. From there I went to Old Orchard (Beach), worked there most of the summer,” he said.

“He’s been working for us a little over 3 weeks, doing well. He’s met a couple of our townspeople,” Police Chief Jack Peck said.

The board approved a $4,770 COVID-19 grant to purchase 16 n-95 masks for public safety.

“We had applied for a coronavirus emergency aid grant, can receive up to $8,100 over the next 2 years,” Peck said. “The first thing we thought we’d do is upgrade our respirators. As you can see, they’re very costly.”

When asked by Landry, Peck said officers are no longer wearing masks when stopping people.

“Right now we aren’t. We had been, stopped about 1 month ago,” Peck said.

The board also approved a new road name, Rue Petite, for a driveway providing access for 2 properties near 833 Knowlton Corner Road.

Peter and Arlene Wannemacher, who purchased the former Ron Small property, requested the name. Tom and Stephanie Marcotte own the other property.

Rue Petite is French for small road, Davis said.

“It’s related to former owner Ron Small,” he added.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: