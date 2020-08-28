REGION — Schools all over the state have seen an increased need for meal services throughout the summer for students and their families. This demand coupled with the increased cost associated with preventative measures and safety protocols have left many schools questioning, how they will make up for these increased costs?

For some districts, donations have helped cover some of these unforeseen expenses. Franklin Savings Bank donated a total of $48,000 to nine local districts to help cover the costs of summer meal programs. These districts being: RSU #9, RSU #10, RSU #54, RSU #56, RSU #73, MSAD #44, MSAD #58, MSAD #59, and the Ellsworth School Department.

“This is a challenging time for many, however, we are a part of these communities, and it is our privilege to step up and help where we can. After hearing the need, and the number of families served this summer, we felt compelled to contribute. Community banking means we are in this together,” says Tim Thompson, president and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank.

Upon hearing the news, Deb Alden, Superintendent of RSU 10, expressed “this is so generous and we appreciate the support for our community”. Additionally, both Todd Sanders, Superintendent of MSAD #58 and Tina Meserve, Superintendent of RSD #10, exclaimed that the news of the donation was great and very much appreciated.

If you know of a local food pantry or school meal service in need, please reach out to [email protected] for resources and opportunities for assistance.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.

