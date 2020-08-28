The upcoming election may be the most important of our lifetimes. While the national races get the most attention, those who represent Mainers in Augusta will have the most difficult of challenges — helping those who have been most hurt by the pandemic’s effects while having to work with seriously diminished state resources.

More than ever, legislators must be empathetic, tireless and able to work across the aisle to find solutions. They also must have a feel for how to fuel a resurgent Maine economy.

Toward that end, there is nothing more important than attracting, educating and keeping talented people here. Rep. Kristen Cloutier is the author of legislation (LD 647, LD 1685) to do just that.

More broadly, she has the maturity and experience that is essential to helping Maine work its way back.

She is proven. She is special.

Gene Geiger, Lewiston

