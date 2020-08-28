OXFORD — Grover Precision provided Agnes Gray Elementary School in West Paris with seasonal work on projects that support its outdoor learning initiative.
This summer, a crew spent four days in the school garden. The Grover employees built a fence, installed greenhouses and sent school staff on a $500 shopping spree at Paris Farmers Union to purchase garden tools.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Vicki Rae Dyer Hinkley
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Joseph "Billy" N. Gallant
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Mary N. Keene
-
Opinion
Suzette Moulton: Support for Ned Claxton
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: The crisis that Democrats dare not mention