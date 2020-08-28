From left, Mike Carleton, Mike Parker, Josh Herrick and Nick LeBel from Grover Precision, helped with Agnes Gray Elementary School’s garden project in West Paris.

OXFORD — Grover Precision provided Agnes Gray Elementary School in West Paris with seasonal work on projects that support its outdoor learning initiative.

This summer, a crew spent four days in the school garden. The Grover employees built a fence, installed greenhouses and sent school staff on a $500 shopping spree at Paris Farmers Union to purchase garden tools.

