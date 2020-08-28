AUGUSTA – Francis James Brougham, 88, of Jay, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born Jan. 14, 1932, a son of Edward and Madelyn (O’Brien) Brougham. A full-blooded Irishman, he attended Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church and school where he also served as an altar boy for many years prior to his family moving to Maine where he attended Wilton Academy and Jay High School. During his senior year in high school he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for three years.

Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Maine and his family and while working at Norwalk Shoe Co., met the love of his wife, Pauline Simoneau and married on Feb. 19, 1955. Francis later went on to work for International Paper Co. at the Otis Mill and later for the United States Postal Service where he was appointed Post Master, serving for 30 years and also served as Postal inspector. He was active in AYS, a member of Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335, Lane Dube Amvets, Wilson Lake Country Club, and was a life-member of the Jay Historical Society. He enjoyed going on fishing trips with the boys and traveling to Florida.

He is survived by his three children, Angela of Jay, James and his partner, Paula Judd of NC, and William and his wife, Leeann of Brewer; a sister, Patricia Carleton of Farmington; He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Pauline on May 6, 2007; brothers, Edward and Daniel; sisters, Marie Mitchell, Peggy Whitney, and Eileen Dorman. Family committal services with military honors will be held at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta and will be available on the Remembrance Center’s Facebook page. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on the one year anniversary of his passing from St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay on August 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center-Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

