ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Wilfred A. “Fo Fo” Laverdiere, 86, a resident of Livermore and St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020 at Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg, Fla. Born March 4, 1934 in Livermore Falls, son of Joseph and Laetitia (Lapointe) Laverdiere.Wilfred was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay and educated at St. Rose, St. Frances of Biddeford, John Bapst of Bangor and graduating from Livermore Falls High School in 1953 and Colby College in 1957. He continued on to get his master’s in Secondary Science at Colby. Wilfred “Fo Fo”, as he’d always been known as, was an outstanding baseball player at Colby making the Maine All-Star Team his sophomore year. He broke records at Colby with the highest batting average at the time. Wilfred’s first year of teaching and coaching was at Winterport High School where they won their first baseball award. He went on to Anson Academy where he coached the boys basketball team to a state championship in 1963 after going undefeated for the season and the only team in the state to do so. Wilfred taught at Skowhegan High School for 16 years where he implemented the Anatomy and Physiology Course, both here and later at Livermore Falls High School, where he taught for 12 years before retiring in 1991 after teaching for 32 years.On Feb. 16, 1957 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay he married Leona Yates of Grand Lake Stream. Wilfred loved his family and enjoyed coaching and watching his children and grandchildren at their events. He enjoyed giving his time to coach baseball, basketball and football in Area Youth Sports program for several years. Wilfred played town team baseball over the years, for teams such as Farmington Flyers, Chi-Liv, Turner Town, Harmony, Madison and Skowhegan Chiefs basketball team. He loved sports of all sorts and in later years he turned to golf which he loved and played in Florida each winter for 12 years. Wilfred and his wife wintered in St. Petersburg, Fla. for 15 years and back to their home on Round Pond in the summers. He was a great people person and very much enjoyed meeting and getting to know people wherever he went. Wilfred was surprised and honored being inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Leona Yates Laverdiere of Livermore; his sons, Wayne (Debra Kovisars) Laverdiere of New Hampshire and Jon (Kristi Whittier) Laverdiere of Monmouth; grandchildren, Megan and Samantha Laverdiere of New Hampshire and Levi Laverdiere of Monmouth; step-grandchildren, Dylan Lajoie of Monmouth and Olivia and Travis Kovisars of New Hampshire. He is also survived by brothers, Paul Norman (Harriet Sturtevant) Laverdiere of Skowhegan, Roger (Gail Bamford) Laverdiere of Livermore Falls and sister Laurette McCobb of Woolwich; sisters-in-law, Marie, Carol, Patricia and Faye Ann Laverdiere. He was predeceased by his daughter, Cindy Lee Laverdiere; his parents; brothers, Raymond, Joseph, Robert and Maurice Laverdiere; his niece and godchild, Carmen Laverdiere; brother-in-law, Donald McCobb; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comA funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima will be announced at a later date. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Route 150, Skowhegan. Arrangement by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.If desired contributions may be made to: AYS, Area Youth Sports P.O. Box 363 Jay, ME 04239

