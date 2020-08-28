Charges

Lewiston

• Mohammed Dahir, 33, of 32 Knox St., on a charge of domestic assault, 8:21 p.m. Thursday at the police station.

• Stephanie Gravel, 38, of 15 Russell St., on charges of possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 2:21 a.m. Friday at 490 Pleasant St.

Auburn

• Harrison Coleman, 45, of 49 Ash St., Lewiston, on charges of aggravated criminal trespass, domestic terrorizing and criminal threatening, 6:30 a.m. Friday on East Dartmouth Street.

• Rashoen Powell, 40, of 59 Summer St., on a warrant charging domestic assault, 11:45 a.m. Friday at the police station.

Androscoggin County

• Tyler Pappalardo, 24, of Standish, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of burglary and criminal mischief, 1:17 a.m. Friday at his home.

• Tyler Pappalardo, 24, of Standish, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:30 a.m. Friday on Webster Road.

