Friday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.)
10 p.m.
ESPN — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT at LG
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees
7 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Washington at Boston
8 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at St. Louis
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — SK at NC
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Penrith

