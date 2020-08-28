Friday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — KT at LG

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees

7 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

NESN — Washington at Boston

8 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at St. Louis

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — SK at NC

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Wests at Penrith

