SABATTUS – David Henry Clark, 81, of Sabattus peacefully passed away on Monday August 24, 2020 at home, after a long illness. He was born in Malden, Mass. on Feb. 14, 1939, the son of the late James A. Clark and Gladys (Nichols) Clark of Kittery. From the time he was a youngster in Kittery, he was taught and enjoyed being in service to others. A leader in the Sea Scouts, he taught boatmanship, knots and coastal living to youngsters and was also a member of the DeMolay. As an adult, he was never happier than when sailing the coast with his best-friend and wife Marcia, or spending a weekend working with her at the Mt. Washington Weather station. His other love was the woods. He enjoyed learning about and managing his “Clark Woods” as a family-based woodland to be enjoyed by many generations. Some activities he found most joyous were the yearly trips pulling a trailer full of Christmas-tree seekers into the “back 40” to find their “perfect” tree while sharing hot cocoa and taking the gang from the Methodist church into the woods to cut greenery to make wreaths for the annual Christmas Fair. The Lisbon Methodist Church was another beloved place for David. He was a member of the “Wednesday Crew” fixing and restoring the church. He would spend hours at home steaming wood to be bent around the beautiful, fully restored stained-glass windows or painting the pipes and restoring them for the organ and refinishing the majestic front doors to the church. Always enjoying a laugh or three at the donut and coffee break, he found great friendship from his Wednesday Crew and missed them greatly. His impish demeanor and striking blue eyes will be sorely missed. He is survived by his children, Tracy Gosselin and husband Robert (Lisbon), Deborah Clark (Sabattus), Steven Murchie and wife Michelle (Maryland), and Michael Clark (Lisbon Falls). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Lorra Carney, Amanda Holden, Justin Hartung, David Holland, and Maverick Clark; along with his great-grandchildren, Jade Connor, Kadence Holden, Ryen Hartung, Ava Hartung and Karson Holland. He was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara (Haggett) Clark, best-friend and wife Marcia (Littlefield) Clark, and granddaughter Sandra Gosselin. Condolences and fond memories of David may be shared at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.comA Memorial Service will be celebrated at The Pavilion at the MTM center on behalf of the Lisbon Falls United Methodist Church on Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. Intement will follow at Village Cemetery in Pittsfield at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in David’s memory to: Hope Haven 209 Lincoln St.Lewiston, ME 04240

