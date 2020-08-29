SABATTUS – Police identified the man killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon as Jason Cyr, 40, of Sabattus.

Police said Cyr was killed on impact when his Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling east on Grove Street, rounded a corner and veered into a Subaru Impreza westbound on Crowley Road driven by 41-year-old Angela St. Amant of Lisbon Falls.

Cyr’s motorcycle struck the front of St. Amant’s car and he ended up in the roadway, reportedly bleeding heavily from a leg injury and other injuries. Several passersby stopped to render aid while police and rescue crews were on the way.

St. Amant and her 6-year-old daughter, who were both seat-belted at the time of the crash, were taken to Central Maine Medical Center to be examined for injuries not considered to be life threatening. They were later discharged.

Police said Cyr had been traveling at a high rate of speed. He was not wearing a helmet.

A section of Crowley Road was closed as investigators from Sabattus, Lewiston, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department and Maine State Police examined the crash site.

By Saturday morning, flowers and other items were placed at the scene of the crash in memory of Cyr.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: