Androscoggin County

• Ryan Dall, 20, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 10:15 p.m. Friday on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

• Joseph Politano, 36, of Harrison, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:03 p.m. Friday on Lewiston Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Jeremy Keams, 25, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:53 p.m. Friday on Marsh Road in Sabattus.

Auburn

• David Thoits, 58, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault, burglary and terrorizing, 8:35 p.m. Friday at 60 Court St.

• Andrew Brochu, 27, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:46 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.

Lewiston

• Michael Perry, 40, transient, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 9:19 p.m. Friday at 2 River St.

« Previous

filed under: