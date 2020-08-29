Saturday

(All times Eastern)

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.

7:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti (Junior Middleweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HIGH SCHOOL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)

3 p.m.

ESPN — Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — SK at NC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at St. Louis

2 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit

7:30 p.m.

NESN — Washington at Boston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Wests at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Purple vs. Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Gold, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y.

9 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.

ABC — Seattle vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

4 p.m.

CBS — Dallas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at LG

RUGBY

2 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly Sea at Melbourne

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra

