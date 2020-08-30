Sara Gideon, speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, is running for the United State Senate against Susan Collins.
After meeting with Mainers across the state, Gideon, a woman of courage, knew she would be attacked but knew she had to represent all Mainers, not just a few.
I attended a group discussion about health insurance charging more for people with pre-existing conditions and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. Gideon is a serious listener, a note-taker, a problem solver and a person who gets things done. She used the information from the meetings to enact Maine laws to protect Maine people who have pre-existing conditions and helped lower the cost of prescription drugs. She will fight to protect Social Security and Medicare.
Maine needs a change in Washington.
I encourage others to join me in voting for Sara Gideon, a brave woman, on Nov. 3 or early by absentee ballot.
Diane Grandmaison, Lewiston
