While watching parts of the Republican National Convention, I was reminded of the old movie “The Manchurian Candidate.” Also coming to mind was an episode of the Jerry Seinfeld show called “ Bizarro World.”

Donald Trump and his cohorts stand issues on their heads, just the opposite of reality. Truth, reason and sensibility are sorely lacking, yet Trump supporters are soaking it all up — mysteriously.

I find it odd, unusual or strange that many traditional conservatives, who wholeheartedly dismissed Trump when he first announced he was running for POTUS, now support him and appear to have borrowed a page out of his book and have taken to being untruthful.

In regard to Trump’s often discrediting of mainstream media as “ fake news,” that is a common theme among autocrats. Has Trump read the playbooks of Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin and Putin?

When November arrives, people need to get out and vote.

Frank Koris, Rumford

