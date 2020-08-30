As a member of Local S6 Bath Iron Works for more than 32 years, I would like to thank Sen. Susan Collins for her help in bringing an end to the strike there.

When she came to the picket line, she stayed for more than an hour, talking and answering questions we asked her. When she left, she said she would do everything she could to help end the strike. Five days after she spoke to us, I received a notice that the company and the union were going back to the table to start talking again. Five days later, I received another notice that the two sides had come to an agreement and the union fully supported it.

During the 32 years I have been at the yard, Sen. Collins has always been there for the working men and women. Once again, she came through, big time.

Thank you, Sen. Collins.

Glenn Chateauvert, Greene

« Previous

Next »