There is a lot of uncertainty in this country right now. People have changed as a nation in six months and adapted to new lifestyles. Many have lost and few have gained.

With elections coming up, I am encouraged to see a new face who could bring positive change to Maine. Laurel Libby is running for a position in the House of Representatives in District 64. She is a dedicated wife, mother, nurse and successful small business owner. With her experience and leadership, she will bring about positive change for all Maine citizens by being a strong advocate and by not falling to political pressure.

Libby cares about improved health care, a balanced budget, thriving small businesses and encouraging families to come to Maine and stay.

That is why I am voting for Laurel Libby in November.

Libby Fotter, Auburn

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles