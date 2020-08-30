There is a lot of uncertainty in this country right now. People have changed as a nation in six months and adapted to new lifestyles. Many have lost and few have gained.

With elections coming up, I am encouraged to see a new face who could bring positive change to Maine. Laurel Libby is running for a position in the House of Representatives in District 64. She is a dedicated wife, mother, nurse and successful small business owner. With her experience and leadership, she will bring about positive change for all Maine citizens by being a strong advocate and by not falling to political pressure.

Libby cares about improved health care, a balanced budget, thriving small businesses and encouraging families to come to Maine and stay.

That is why I am voting for Laurel Libby in November.

Libby Fotter, Auburn

« Previous

Next »